DailyPay, PNC and The Clearing House partner to offer real-time payments





The RTP network provides DailyPay with a way to transfer funds to its users' bank accounts, giving the users the power of choice and control over their immediate earned income.

Along with instant delivery and availability of funds to the recipient, the sender receives confirmation that the funds were delivered. An attribute of real-time payments for DailyPay users is the ability to receive earned wages without disrupting the employer's normal weekly or biweekly payroll administration and process.