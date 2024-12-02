



This additional credit doubles Citi's previous commitment to DailyPay, reflecting increased institutional support.











The company's overall revolving secured debt facility now stands at USD 760 million, comprising USD 500 million from Barclays, USD 200 million from Citi, and USD 60 million from TPG Angelo Gordon. This expanded facility strengthens DailyPay's capacity to meet the needs of its expanding client base.





The rise of EWA: supporting financial wellness in the gig economy

The earned wage access (EWA) market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by a growing awareness of financial stress among workers. Many employees, particularly those in the gig economy, face fluctuating incomes and unpredictable expenses, making it challenging to manage their financial responsibilities. EWA services provide a solution by allowing workers to access their earned wages before the traditional payday, helping them to meet urgent financial needs without resorting to high-interest loans or credit options. This flexibility has made EWA an attractive option for both workers and employers looking to improve their benefits offerings.

As the demand for EWA services rises, employers are increasingly recognising the importance of financial wellness products in attracting and retaining talent. Companies are beginning to understand that supporting their employees' financial well-being goes beyond offering a paycheck. By integrating EWA solutions like DailyPay into their benefits package, employers can provide a meaningful resource that helps employees manage their day-to-day expenses more effectively. This shift aligns with a broader trend toward comprehensive employee wellness programs that address not only physical and mental health but also financial stability.

The growth of the EWA market is further amplified by advancements in technology and increased competition among financial service providers. As more companies enter the space, innovation drives improvements in user experience, making these services more accessible and appealing. This competitive landscape encourages providers to offer additional features, such as budgeting tools and financial education resources, thereby reinforcing the importance of financial wellness. As a result, EWA solutions are not only becoming a vital component of modern employee benefits but are also shaping the future of how companies approach employee compensation and support.