Daali partners Salt Edge for Open Banking solution

The partnership intends to transform the way reward and loyalty work for brick-and-mortar stores, by making bank accounts’ connection to the app seamless and safe.

Using Salt Edge’s Open Banking solutions, Daali offers its customers a way to connect their bank accounts to the app and automatically start receiving rewards, with no need to carry a loyalty card, scan a QR code or ask for points at the checkout. With 75% of Daali users using the Open Banking feature, currently, there are 13,000 bank accounts connected to the app.

Using Account Information and Transaction Categorisation, Daali offers their retail customers analytics based on transactional data, providing insights into their customers’ buying behaviour. Enriched and categorised data can be used to create a more accurate analysis of consumers buying patterns to build a more personalised business approach and customised special offers, as the press release says.