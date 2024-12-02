D360 Bank secures approval from Saudi Central Bank for its official launch





Following this announcement, customers will have the possibility to open their digital bank account in only a few steps, in a secure and efficient manner. Through the D360 app, clients will have access to an array of exclusive services, such as improved travel experience, using the D360 Bank card without any foreign currency exchange, low fees, and fast international transfers, paired with competitive exchange rates and no-cost local transfers.

In addition, users will have the possibility to pay bills and send money in an efficient and fast manner. By leveraging data insights in compliance with regulations, D360 Bank is set to deliver personalised financial services tailored to each customer's needs, ensuring an accessible banking experience that is available 24/7 from anywhere the users need it.











More information on D360 Bank’s product launch

Throughout this initiative, the bank’s mission will be set on providing Shariah-compliant financial services, as well as enabling access to credit to a wider segment of the Saudi population by applying modern technologies to serve clients and process data in compliance with regulations and guidelines. Backed by PIF, Derayah Financial, and other prominent investors, D360 Bank is expected to contribute to the overall digital transformation of the Saudi financial sector as well.

D360 Bank was developed in order to focus on digital growth, support financial inclusion in the Kingdom, and drive digital transformation within the banking sector. The financial institution aims to promote flexibility and ease in banking services, a strategy that aligns with the Vision 2030 objectives of developing the financial sector and enhancing reliance on financial technology. As a fully digital bank, D360 Bank has no physical branches, meaning that all banking services—from account opening to daily transactions—are securely handled via the D360 Bank app.