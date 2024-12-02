Czech Republic: T-Mobile enters second e-invoicing scheme

T-Mobile is set to provide e-invoicing solutions to further 125,000 customers after its pilot migration in September 2013 saw 80% of its customers opting to leverage electronic invoices, cutting paper consumption by eight tons in the process.

With the initial scheme, the number of T-Mobile customers receiving electronic invoices reached almost 800,000, and offered savings of up to CZK 19.15 (USD 0.97) a month over the paper version.