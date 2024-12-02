Cypress Bank & Trust partners with CSI

NuPoint is to be used as the backbone of the bank’s integrated banking services. The bank reportedly selected CSI, a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, for its shared commitment to service and ability to integrate with existing systems.

The implementation of CSI’s NuPoint will enable Cypress Bank & Trust to deliver a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to new clients and expand services to existing trust and investment management clients.

CSI’s NuPoint is a flexible, cloud-based core banking system that reportedly offers banks seamless integration and the ability to connect to third-party APIs. By leveraging CSI’s secure infrastructure and service, Cypress Bank & Trust will have the ability to deploy customer-facing banking solutions that expand their footprint while improving backend processes. Cypress Bank & Trust will also leverage CSI’s integrated online and digital banking solutions to create a consistent and engaging client experience across all channels.