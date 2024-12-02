Cynergy Bank, Google Cloud, and Wipro Limited to create a digital relationship bank

In addition to digitally enabled traditional lending and savings products focused on customer needs, the bank will introduce a new suite of digital products. These will be delivered through the Bank’s digital tailored and support services and products platform. The model is set to launch in Q1 2021.

Cynergy Bank intends to offer a personal relationship experience but with the infrastructure and software of a fully digital bank. The bank wants its relationship managers to become growth advisors to their SME clients, with a suite of inputs, which will be delivered digitally. These include data insights into market dynamics and business performance by sectors. Each of the relationship managers will share these insights with customers so that they can review their business performance against the market.

In partnership with Google Cloud and Wipro, they are looking to create the concept of a digital bank with real people to speak to.