Cygnet GSP releases its e-invoicing solution for businesses





The e-invoicing solution will help companies to generate IRN number and QR code from the IRP and to auto populate the E-Way Bill and minimize efforts in reconciliation. The solution will enable processing of e-invoice with integration with the ERP systems.

Cygnet's integrated e-invoicing solution has features that include automated upload of e-invoices using a single import format, QR code/IRN Printing, 400+ Data Validations, Sync with GSTN & NIC, 3-way Reconciliation between E-Way Bill, GST Returns and E-Invoicing, reports such as provisional ITC report and 180-Day reversal rule and a GST Compliance Score.