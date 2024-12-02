Cybersecurity threats and digital transformation top of mind for bankers

The research confirms that digital prioritisation continues to accelerate. According to the survey data, bankers perceive cybersecurity threats (34% of respondents) and meeting customer expectations (19% of respondents) as the issues that will most influence the industry in 2021.

Investing in technologies followed, as bankers across the country cited digital account opening (59%), mobile banking apps (45%), and customer relationship management (43%) as their highest priorities. But while 43% of bankers said they will enhance or optimise current digital channels to increase market share, they graded themselves only 2.8/5 for collecting and utilising data.

In addition, although bankers gave themselves a solid rating of 4.1/5 on compliance readiness, regulatory change remains top of mind, with 17% of respondents reporting it as their highest concern for 2021. And industry fear still revolves around the threat of cyberattacks, with 80% of bankers identifying some form of social engineering as the top cybersecurity threat. According to the data, almost 85% of institutions plan to use cybersecurity training to combat cybercriminals in this area.

CSI gathered survey responses from 272 US banking executives from across the asset-size spectrum to identify the most pressing issues facing the industry in 2021.