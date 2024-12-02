Customer online bill pay available for Anytime Collect AR management software

Under the terms of the partnership, businesses using Anytime Collect are now able to accept online payments from their customers to enhance the accounts receivable collections process. Collection representatives within the business are also set to be able to take credit card payments during collection calls directly from the Anytime Collect software.

The Anytime Collect Online Bill Pay module is available under a private-label agreement with Solupay. e2b teknologies markets, sells and supports the new module with Solupay providing payment management and merchant services.

The PCI-compliant customer payment portal is accessed when a customer clicks a hyperlink received within an email generated from Anytime Collect. The payment portal displays the customer’s open invoices allowing them to select which ones to pay.

Anytime Collect is cloud-based accounts receivables management software that integrates to a number of ERP accounting systems including Intuit QuickBooks, Epicor, Sage ERP, Microsoft Dynamics and others.

e2b teknologies provides cloud-based business software applications and services to businesses worldwide. e2b anytime apps is the publisher of Anytime Collect, Anytime Commerce and related Anytime brand products. e2b enterprise develops custom business applications and resells ERP accounting software, CRM, HRMS and other enterprise business software applications from Sage Software, Epicor and Sugar CRM.

Solupay specializes in electronic payment processing, including credit/ debit card acceptance, ACH/EFT and electronic cheque conversion processing.

In recent news, e2b teknologies have unveiled that a supplier of commercial and industrial HVAC equipment, has selected Anytime Collect to work alongside their Microsoft Dynamics GP system to automate their credit collection activities.