Curve to launch banking platform in the US

Curve’s current banking solution allows users to send money anywhere in the world, provide key insights on their spending habits and new deals, provide 1% cashback on purchases made via the app (and any credit card), and offer a highly competitive 0% foreign exchange rate. The app will also come with a “time travel” feature.

Curve is planning a new host of services to further augment its existing features. At the top of the list, Curve will provide online lending to help refinance expensive credit card debt thus placing the company in direct competition with online lenders that have based an entire business soley on this model.

Additional forthcoming features include “Smart Rules” where users will be pointed to the best payment method based on rewards or past behaviour. Another feature in the works is a “Swipe to Cancel” service to immediately cancel subscriptions no longer in use.