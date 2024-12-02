Curve taps Salt Edge for Open Banking compliance

The compliance and regulatory partnership with Salt Edge will enable the app’s millions of users across Europe to continue to access the benefits of Open Banking.









Meeting requirements with Salt Edge

Curve set out to find a partner to help them meet Open Banking compliance and regulatory requirements of both the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Bank of Lithuania (BoL). To achieve this, Curve is working with Salt Edge, a trusted provider that has a track record of supporting financial services providers in this area.

Representatives from Curve said that they strive to uphold standards. This partnership with Salt Edge is a step in ensuring that they continue to fulfil their obligations under the PSD2 regulation.





How Salt Edge plans to augment Curve

Salt Edge’s PSD2 solution makes the customer journey seamless by eliminating the friction between stakeholders. The solution includes a set of APIs, a TPP access verification system, a strong customer authentication app, a consent management system, and more.

Salt Edge’s officials stated that they’re happy Curve chose them as their partner when they were looking for a future-proof and quick way of leveraging the PSD2 capabilities. The goal of their collaboration was to ensure full PSD2 compliance while Curve can embrace the Open Banking potential for their customers.





What does Salt Edge do?

Salt Edge is a financial API platform with PSD2 and Open Banking solutions for every business. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway, and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements.

ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2, the company employs the international security measures to ensure stable and reliable connections between financial institutions and their customers. The company is integrated with 5,000+ financial institutions in 50+ countries.

For more information about Salt Edge, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.



