Curve partners with Credit Kudos

The partnership will see Kudos assessing the affordability and creditworthiness of customers who apply for Curve Credit. Curve Credit has been in development since 2020 when Curve rolled out an internal alpha among its employees. The service will let customers split payments from any of their cards into instalments spread over three, six, or nine months.

Playing on Curve’s ‘Go Back in Time’ feature, customers will also be able to split payments up to 90 days after they’ve bought something. Last year Curve also picked Thought Machine to power its lending platform.