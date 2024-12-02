Curve launches its rewards program





Rewards includes cashback offers of up to 20% at Hussle (which Curve says is an introductory offer only), 5% at Harvey Nichols and Cult Beauty, and other offers at Pret a Manger, JustEat, and FatFace. This new Rewards programme is replacing the fintech’s existing 1% cashback offer that covers six retailers of a customer’s choosing.

The deals themselves are sourced by card-linked offers group Cardlytics, which has a portfolio of over 100 high street brand deals. Cardlytics will also use its data to personalise the offers suggested to shoppers, using what it says are ‘predicted spending habits’.