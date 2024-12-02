Curve launches Google Pay integration; enables G Pay to work with all banks

This means that Curve customers in the UK can pay with their Android smart watch as well as a huge range of devices from the likes of Google, Acer, Huawei, HTC, Samsung, LG, Sony Ericsson and Motorola.

The new feature is enabled by Curve’s ability to consolidate all of your bank cards into a single Curve card. This means that once you register your Curve card with Google Pay, your Google Pay app will now work with all the banks and cards in the world on the Mastercard or Visa networks. This is significant for Google Pay customers as it enables Google Pay support from major banks such as Barclays and Virgin who have built NFC-enabled payments into their own banking apps.