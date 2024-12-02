Curve launches credit card in the UK

The new Curve credit card has all the functionalities of Curve, upgraded with increased security and flexibility. The all-in-one payment card is set to provide Section 75 protection to every card in the customer’s wallet, aiming to become the most secure and flexible credit card on the market.





Curve’s credit card and what the addition of Section 75 protection entails

Per the announcement information, customers link their existing credit cards to a digital Curve Wallet, and whichever card they select in the app is then charged when leveraging their Curve credit card to pay. A differentiator that makes Curve credit cards safe and secure payment methods is that with Curve now being a credit card, all eligible purchases have Section 75 protection, even those charged to a debit card.

Section 75 is the gold standard in customer protection and is regulated under the Consumer Credit Act 1974, helping people who have faulty purchases costing between GBP 100 – 30,000 get their money back through a Section 75 claim. Although typically not available for debit cards, the new Curve credit card offers Section 75 protection whether the consumer uses a credit or debit card.











Curve also introduced new features to its product, namely its credit offering Curve Flex. With the new Curve credit card, customers are enabled to reduce their borrowing costs and increase their rewards by leveraging Flex. With Flex, Curve customers have the option to split almost all future or past purchases into monthly instalments with a single tap.

In the time to come, Curve is looking to expand Flex benefits, introducing the ability to refinance costly credit card debt with a lower-cost amortised loan. Additionally, it is set to introduce the option to move the entire balance to 0% balance transfer cards.

What is more, the Curve credit card provides an improved experience at hotels and car rental companies, helping customers put down a deposit with their Curve credit card, even if a debit card is selected for payment in the app or if their balance is insufficient for deposit. Other Curve benefits such as cashback, Go Back in Time, Smart Rules, Zero FX, and Anti-Embarrassment Mode are to remain available on Curve, further solidifying the company’s goal of hosting a financial marketplace within the Curve app.





Curve’s offering and mission

Curve is a financial super app that aims to be a one-stop-shop for all the financial needs of consumers, a single point of access to an extensive array of financial products and services, bundling together their money into a smart card and app. Curve enables customers to connect and supercharge their legacy bank to the 21st century without leaving the bank or signing up with a new one. The company is live in 32 markets across the UK, the European Economic Area (EEA), and the US and supports the Mastercard, Visa, and Diners Club networks.