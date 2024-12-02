Curve introduces new features





The new features include what Curve calls its ‘anti-embarrassment mode’, which allows consumers to decide which debit or credit cards serve as a backup in case their default card declines a transaction.

Also, among the new features are Curve’s cash auto spend, which allows customers to automatically spend cashback. Curve offers 1% cashback when they spend at Zara, Selfridges, H&M, Honest Burgers, Pret, Leon, and Wahaca. Curve Metal customers can receive cashback from up to six merchants of their choice.

Curve says it is also currently trialling a feature allowing customers to specify a bank card as a recurring payment or direct debit and select a payment rule according to an individual merchant.