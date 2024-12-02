Curve extends its partnership with Mastercard





According to the official press release, becoming a principal member means that Curve can work more directly with Mastercard, take control of its own card issuing, and take advantage of a wider range of products and services. Curve’s solutions support users to manage their finances, by enabling them to interconnect their banks to one card and app.

In recent news, the company has also announced that it is bringing its e-money services in-house, giving up on using Wirecard, which was its e-money issuer since 2016.