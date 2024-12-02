Curve and Plaid team up

Curve consolidates the entire physical wallet (debit, credit and loyalty cards) into a single smart card and app. The only card customers need to carry—and the only PIN they need to remember—Curve offers a host of benefits, including spending notifications and categorisation, plus the ability to earn instant 1% cashback at the likes of Amazon, Uber, Netflix, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco. Customers can also swap spend to a different card in the app for up to 90 days after a purchase was made.

Curve customers will be able to gather all their cards, see and spend their money in the same place. Plaid’s technology will enable Curve customers to connect their payment accounts at nearly all financial institutions in the UK, in addition to the cards they’ve linked. Curve will also provide real-time account balances for every linked credit and debit card, which will automatically be refreshed upon signing into the app.



