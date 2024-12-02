Current launches platform API; Collaborates with Plaid on Open Finance

Plaid, the API-first data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, is the first-ever partner and will provide Current members access to a credential-less open finance experience.

Current's platform API enables other fintechs to build embedded experiences, making this a groundbreaking integration that opens the door for countless additional opportunities. As the first partner to integrate, Plaid will provide Current's nearly four million members expanded access to innovative digital financial tools and solutions to help them manage their money and provide them access to more experiences that can improve their financial outcomes.

Current members can now connect their account to thousands of other fintech apps, including digital payments, financial planning, and investment tools, on the Plaid network. The rapid integration was made possible by Current's API and leverages phone number and device authentication, which eliminates reliance on banking credentials from the ecosystem.