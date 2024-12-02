Currencycloud rolls out pilot API programme to provide SWIFT gpi tracking

Clients participating in the pilot programme include TransferGo, Penta, and Money Mover. The API will allow its clients to track cross-border payments directly, like an Amazon parcel. Furthermore, it can also pass the service further onwards to their own customers who will be able to track their own payments.

The SWIFT gpi technology tracks payments as it is moved between parties and can identify where it may have failed in seconds. Currencycloud has been a member of SWIFT gpi since June 2019 and since the introduction, 60% of failed payments have been resolved in less than one day, often in minutes, according to IBS Intelligence.