Currencycloud joins the Holland FinTech network

The partnership will enable Currencycloud to continue expanding its EU footprint and build new relationships across the region. The XFW20 event hosted by Holland FinTech during Amsterdam Fintech Week, saw Steve Lemon, Co-founder & Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development at Currencycloud, and Lewis Nurcombe, Sales Director at Currencycloud, taking part in panel sessions discussing ‘Collaboration within Fintech’ and ‘Banking as a platform’.

Founder of Holland FinTech, Don Ginsel, welcomed Currencycloud and expressed support for the fintech’s European expansion. Currencycloud is looking forward to participating in various events throughout the year and having a positive relationship with the Holland FinTech community.