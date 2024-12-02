Currencycloud, bunq to provide users with multi-currency accounts

Whether getting paid or making a payment, bunq's multi-currency accounts with improved local capabilities will reportedly give users the freedom and control to manage, receive, and pay funds in different currencies. Initially, bunq customers will benefit from five new currencies, including USD and GBP accounts. These are in addition to the existing EUR accounts that can accept funds via SWIFT and local payment schemes, delivered using the Currencycloud Spark multi-currency e-wallet solution.

With the ability to hold USD and GBP already integrated, accounts in further currencies will be added in the coming months.