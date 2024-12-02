Curo Fund Services goes live with SmartStream's Post Trade Processing solution

The South Africa-based company chose the solution for its ability of consolidating infrastructures across asset classes and business lines, ensuring all trade processing, proactive executions management, through to settlement, are based on verified data - enhancing cost efficiencies and regulatory compliance, according to the official press release.

Curo Fund Services required a solution to further control and provide visibility of its trade processing requirements and to replace multiple silos for a structured end-to-end solution. SmartStream’s TLM Aurora Trade Process Control will support the entire transaction lifecycle from the point of deal capture through to allocation, confirmation, and settlement. The product will assist in lowering operational risk and cost, as well as managing market volatility and meeting buy-side regulatory requirements.