The funding will be allocated to enhancing the company’s core team, advancing its product development efforts, upgrading technology infrastructure, and forming strategic partnerships.

These initiatives aim to support Curie Money’s plans to grow its offerings in the current account and MSME segments, according to a statement from the company.

Aiming to integrate investments and payments

Founded in 2022, the Bengaluru-based platform focuses on integrating mutual fund investments with payments. It provides users with the ability to invest in mutual funds while maintaining instant liquidity for transactions. The platform offers no-minimum-balance savings accounts through a partnership with YES Bank and fixed-income products in collaboration with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Curie Money facilitates real-time redemption of mutual funds at the point of payment, catering to high-net-worth individuals seeking efficient treasury management. The app also includes features such as fully digital onboarding and tools designed to improve financial efficiency.

The company recently received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP), enabling it to offer UPI services.

Curie Money’s strategy focuses on addressing the gap between liquidity and returns, aiming to provide users with an alternative to traditional savings accounts. By blending the liquidity of bank accounts with the yields of mutual funds, the platform aims to position itself as a solution for maximising wealth management.