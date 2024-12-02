CuneXus partners with Zest AI





The CuneXus platform helps financial institutions deliver personalised offers that are already approved, making loans and other financial services readily available within digital banking.

Zest AI’s Model Management System produces compliant AI-driven credit risk models, which help financial institutions identify good borrowers often overlooked by legacy scores. By using fairer underwriting models within the CuneXus platform, credit unions and banks can extend firm offers to more members and customers. This approach will also help consumers lower on the credit spectrum build healthier credit scores, improving their long-term financial wellness.

Zest AI software helps lenders make decisions and loans – increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Since 2009, it tried to make transparent credit available to everyone and is now a provider of software for more inclusive underwriting.

CuneXus, a wholly owned subsidiary of CUNA Mutual, is a digital storefront for financial institutions’ account holders, addressing the need for a personalised, on-demand banking experience. The platform eliminates the loan application process, providing consumer transparency and a 10-second activation experience.