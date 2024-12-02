Cuentas integrates Western Union's money transfer capabilities





Cuentas customers can now send money to 200 countries and territories via the Cuentas mobile app. Leveraging WU’s cross-border, cross-currency platform, Cuentas customers can move money anywhere across the world using the Cuentas mobile app. Once sent, receivers can pick up their remittance in cash at any WU retail location.

Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store, the Cuentas App is a mobile banking app that gives consumers access to their money, their way. Cuentas cardholders can send money to other Cuentas cardholders with no fee, access exclusive cardholder discounts, and get access to their money up to two days faster when they directly deposit their wages or government benefit checks.

In 2021, Cuentas has first signed an agreement with WU to integrate digital money transfer services into its mobile app and digital wallet.