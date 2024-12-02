CUBE partners Sionic





According to the official press release, the combination of CUBE and Sionic will ensure that clients have up-to-date regulatory obligations that are relevant to their business, removing the inefficiency of false positives, that are categorised and mapped to the associated operational controls.

CUBE combines technology and automation with insights to enable global financial institutions to streamline their regulatory change management processes. Using different techniques in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, CUBE captures and classifies regulatory content across 180 countries in 60 languages and maps it to customers’ compliance frameworks, from financial crime to cyber, privacy, tech risk and more.