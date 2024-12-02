CU*Answers, Daon to deliver biometric authentication to credit union members

CU*Answers first introduced its Multiple Authentication Convenience Options (MACO) product, powered by Daon’s IdentityX as a Service, in its Internet Retailer Support Center (IRSC) in 2018, with over 60 credit unions using the product.

The biometric identity technology provider’s solution MACO offers four different authentication types, including voice recognition, PIN, fingerprint, and face recognition. Members took to the newly available options quickly as CU*Answers saw increased adoption of the service within the first year.