CTBC Bank Philippines partners with Hitachi Asia





Following this announcement, the partnership aims to provide customers of all sizes, from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to large institutions, with the possibility to streamline financial operations with an upgraded, secure, and user-friendly platform. This will also improve operational efficiency and security, meeting the evolving corporate banking requirements as well.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the CTBC Bank Philippines x Hitachi Asia partnership

Through this latest collaboration between CTBC Bank Philippines and Hitachi Asia, the companies will also reinforce their shared continued commitment to accelerating digital transformation in financial services, making banking more accessible, affordable, and secure for businesses across the country.

The enhanced Corporate NETBanking Web Portal will introduce a host of features that streamline financial operations, ensuring both efficiency and flexibility. Key functionalities include comprehensive account management (containing a unified platform that offers real-time access to deposit accounts, transaction histories, and loan balances, aiming to enable companies to make well-informed financial decisions), bulk transaction processing (representing an enhanced efficiency for corporate customers through bulk upload features for payments and payroll disbursements in order to significantly improve operational productivity), as well as comprehensive payment capabilities and customisable workflow and approval matric.

In addition, the portal will focus on security, with features like two-factor authentication (2FA) aiming to optimise protection against unauthorised access. Real-time notifications will also provide immediate updates on transactions, while also enhancing tracking and minimising fraud risks. At the same time, flexible approval workflows, such as Maker-Checker-Approver setups, will further ensure compliance with corporate policies while adapting to specific organisational needs in order to create a secure and reliable foundation for businesses to confidently manage their financial activities.