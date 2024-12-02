CTBC Bank Philippines partners with Hitachi Asia





Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on delivering an improved internet and mobile banking experience that is more secure, user-friendly, and convenient. The redesigned web interface and mobile banking applications for CTBC Bank Philippines’s retail clients and customers will provide optimised user experience and upgraded security features.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, the partnership is expected to improve the overall banking experience of Filipino customers, as it also marks a significant step in the CTBC Bank Philippines’ overall digital transformation roadmap in delivering digital banking tools for its retail clients.

In addition, the collaboration also represents Hitachi Asia’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion, accelerating the overall digital development process in the Philippines, as well as facilitate the digitalisation of payment innovation. Both financial institutions will focus on developing a secure and efficient digital payments landscape that improves the lives of customers in the region of the Philippines.

The redesigned application is entitled Retail NetBanking and it is set to introduce a modern and user-friendly dashboard. The revamped interface will also present a unified view of clients’ financial products, which is expected to simplify navigation, streamline functions, and improve their overall experience. Furthermore, with personalised widgets and customisable features, customers will have the possibility to prioritise the information that matters the most to them.

The Retail NetBanking also integrates a suite of optimised security measures that safeguard user data and also ensure users of their privacy and financial information. Alongside requiring the input of a User ID and password, a time-based One-Time Password (OTP) system was introduced in order to fortify defenses against unauthorised access and fraud. The device recognition technology will detect and remember trusted devices for an added layer of verification, while the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption will develop a safe and encrypted link between the client’s device and the banking servers. This process is set to make sure that all data transmitted remains private and integral.

At the same time, CTBC Bank Philippines plans to introduce more security measures, including biometric authentication for transactions, aiming to provide users with both ease of access and security regarding their financial transactions.



