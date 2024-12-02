CTBC Bank partners with Avaloq





Following this announcement, CTBC Bank has implemented the Avaloq Core Platform in order to digitally transform its overall banking business. The new solution is expected to give the bank the possibility to offer specialised private banking products and solutions for users in the region of Hong Kong and Singapore. CTBC Bank will also further develop by improving its offerings, as well as expanding in overseas markets and investing in digital capabilities.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.







More information on the announcement

As the private banking sector in the region of Singapore and Hong Kong is currently undergoing an accelerated transformation, the partnership between CTBC Bank and Avaloq is set to further drive this development and growth.

Throughout this strategic deal, the Avaloq Core Platform is expected to support the expansion of CTBC Bank’s private banking business by improving and automating functions such as user relationship management, compliance, and accounting. At the same time, it will streamline the financial institution’s workflows across the front, middle, and back offices, while also consolidating its systems into a single, secure, and efficient platform.

Furthermore, regulatory checks will be fully integrated into the new core platform, which is expected to further strengthen CTBC Bank’s risk management capabilities as the institution moves to offer more sophisticated investment products across multiple jurisdictions.

CTBC Bank will also focus on providing its clients and users with the possibility to depend on its steadfast commitment to technological development, service security and quality, as well as building their wealth over generations. As Avaloq will provide its expertise and solutions in order to accelerate the development of CTBC Bank in the region of Asia, both companies look forward to further strengthening the partnership over the long term.