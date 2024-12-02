CTBC Bank partners with Aegis





The factoring digitalisation platform set up by the Aegis features third-party trust mechanisms in US and Hong Kong, coupled with technology to achieve a single-chain-multiple-validation mechanism.

Furthermore, the digital asset digitalisation designed by Aegis is said to help break down assets by programming with blockchain technology to make it simpler.

CTBC Bank is said to have expanded in the area of blockchain-based financing. The Taiwan-based bank joined the blockchain firm R3, and has expanded into fintech as well.