Through this collaboration, cspaar is now able to provide loans of up to 2,000,000 DKK to businesses, giving them the opportunity to access additional capital for growth and development.

The loans are designed to be flexible and accessible, aimed at addressing the financing needs of businesses looking to invest in new equipment, hire staff, or expand operations. With the support of Qred Bank AB, businesses in Denmark now have the option to apply for loans quickly and with competitive terms, tailored to meet the specific needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.





Benefits of partnering up

The partnership with Qred Bank AB allows cspaar to broaden its range of services and provide financial solutions that complement its existing offerings. cspaar has been primarily known for providing ERP systems and business solutions, but this new collaboration enables them to support businesses in a more comprehensive way, addressing both operational and financial needs.

Representatives of cspaar, highlighted that the partnership aligns with the company’s mission of helping businesses access the resources they need to grow and succeed. By offering business loans, cspaar aims to assist Danish businesses in overcoming the financial barriers that may prevent them from reaching their full potential.













For cspaar, this collaboration also provides an opportunity to strengthen its position in the Danish market by offering more varied solutions to its customers. While the company will benefit financially from the loans offered in partnership with Qred, the approach ensures that customers do not face hidden or inflated costs. cspaar is committed to helping businesses thrive without overcharging for the services provided.

Through this partnership, both cspaar and Qred Bank AB aim to support the development of the Danish SME sector, providing businesses with the necessary capital to expand and innovate in a competitive market.