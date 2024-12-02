CSI teams up with Revation Systems for LinkLive banking digital customer service

The cloud-hosted communications software offers digital messaging, AI-powered chatbots, voice and video communications and the ability to engage banking customers across physical and digital channels.

LinkLive Banking allows community banks to communicate with customers from anywhere, at any time, according to the official press release. With functionalities like online and mobile video chat, banks can enhance the customer experience while maintaining social distancing protocols during COVID-19. The advanced software provides a secure option for consumers to interact with their bank from any device without visiting a branch.

Additional LinkLive Banking features include desktop sharing, encrypted email, and service chatbots with keyword recognition. The software also utilises AI to provide fast, automated answers to common questions and requests.