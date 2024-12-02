CSI launches digital loan marketplace

The product is a cost-effective digital solution that enables financial institutions to optimise their loan portfolios by accessing a nationwide market of commercial and consumer loans. The new offering connects financial institutions through a centralised platform, enabling them to buy, sell, and participate in loan transactions of any type. With CSI Loan Marketplace, banks can overcome inefficient procedures, rebalance their portfolios and optimally align with their target relationship profiles.

Powered by Community Capital Technology, CSI Loan Marketplace enables financial institutions to pursue lending opportunities that typically cannot be originated due to regulatory and market constraints. The comprehensive solution allows bankers to set customised preferences and automatically identify relevant transaction opportunities without a broker. Preferences can be set by desired criteria, including asset type, size, and geography.