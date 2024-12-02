CSI launches digital document solution for financial institutions

The product created by the provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions is meant to transform the statement and customer communication experience, as per the press release.

The new offering enables regulated organisations such as financial institutions, insurance providers and healthcare companies to consume an array of data through a modern open platform, allowing them to turn traditional customer statements and documents into interactive digital experiences.

The public cloud-hosted solution integrates with a company’s existing systems, and provides relevant, on-demand information and interactivity to customers, enhancing digital engagement and reducing call centre inquiries for organisations that regularly send statements of record and notification documents to their customers.