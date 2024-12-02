CSI globalVCard, ReactorNet integration enhances EPRO procure-to-pay platform

The integration will further enhance ReactorNet’s procure-to-pay platform, EPRO, to allow customers the option of paying suppliers via CSI’s globalVCard payment system.

ReactorNet’s solutions help its customers reduce paper on the front-end by converting paper invoices to electronic format. With the addition of globalVCard, the reduction of paper further extends through the payment process, providing the ability to pay suppliers electronically via virtual credit cards, ACH or eCheck. Customers will benefit from an automated experience, from capturing and approving invoices to issuing payment, without human intervention.

Founded in 2005, ReactorNet is a provider of cloud-based, e-procurement solutions for medium- to large-sized companies across industries including entertainment, hospitality and automotive. ReactorNet’s EPRO is a procure-to-pay platform that allows buyers to gain control of their spending while at the same time collaborating directly with their suppliers and maximizing their purchasing power. Clients include AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Carmike Cinemas, John Q. Hammons Hotels Management, TMI Hospitality, and Philips Lighting Company (a division of Philips Electronics).

Founded in 1989, CSI Enterprises’ financial payment products include the globalVCard virtual payment solutions and mobile applications, corporate purchasing cards and business fleet fueling/maintenance payment cards. Businesses rely on CSI’s products to control spending in all areas of B2B payments, including accounts payable, business travel spending and fuel purchases.

In recent news, CSI globalVCard has unveiled a new payment offering that enables customers to move money into and out of China.