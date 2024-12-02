CSI globalVCard expands global partnership operations

The team will be moved from the companys Southwest Florida headquarters to the recently opened Dallas, Texas office, which is more conveniently located for frequent travel.

Nan Dawson has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Partnership Operations and will lead global partnership operations effective July 15, 2016. Dawson joined the company in 2012 and most recently led the companys award-winning customer service teams.

In addition to these internal appointments, CSI globalVCard has hired accomplished professionals from the financial services industry to further strengthen its partnership operations.

Founded in 1989, CSI Enterprises corporate payment solutions include the globalVCard electronic accounts payable solution, which was a 2015 CODiE Award finalist.