CSI globalVCard and MacNair Travel Management team up on virtual card payment solution

Corporate travel is the second largest controllable expense for businesses. Yet without proper tools, these expenses become burdensome for travel managers that must deal with the consequences of unauthorized expenses (noncompliance) and fraud.

With the new solution of globalVCard virtual card payments, authorized reservations are booked and paid for with a single-use virtual credit card number, eliminating the risk of fraud and providing rich reporting data that simplifies the reconciliation process.

CSI globalVCard, a provider of payments solutins, was founded in 1989. The company’s financial payment products include the award-winning globalVCard virtual card payment solutions for AP, corporate travel and mobile payment applications, along with corporate purchasing cards and business fleet fueling/maintenance payment cards.

MacNair is a travel management company helping travel managers and procurement professionals in mid-market businesses and associations. Also is one of the largest privately owned travel management companies in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area with a growing client base.