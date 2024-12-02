Cryptomathic, Connective to offer cross-border e-signature solution

Under the terms of the new partnership, Cryptomathic’s e-signature solution, Signer, will provide the remote qualified e-signing and e-sealing technology behind Connective’s multi-jurisdictional e-signature solution, allowing signatories across borders to remotely co-sign documents and transactions according to their respective regulations.

This includes eIDAS (Europe), ZertES (Switzerland) and additional e-signature laws from Singapore, US, and others. The partnership also includes Certification Authority and Qualified Trust Services Provider, BE-YS, which specialises in managed services in compliance with eIDAS, GDPR and PCI in a privately held data centre. The solution will be offered either as a trust service or as a managed service using multi-tenant, multi-policy models.