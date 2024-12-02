Cryptomathic and UTIMACO unveil eIDAS compliant remote e-signature solution





The solution enables providers whose processes must comply with mandates for strong authentication to extend the functionality of their existing user authorisation solutions to allow customers to sign transactions, documents, and data online at a high level of legal assurance.

Cryptomathic’s Signer platform is one of the remote Qualified Signature Creation Devices (QSCDs) to be certified against the latest eIDAS protection profile. It is also one of the first to place its Signature Activation Module (SAM) firmware inside UTIMACO’s eIDAS certified Hardware Security Module (HSM).