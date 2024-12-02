Cryptomathic and SwissSign deploy electronic signature at UBS

The bank offers clients remote electronic signatures that provide the same legal value as a handwritten signature. The QES service is deployed via Cryptomathic’s Signer solution and supported by SwissSign’s Qualified Certificate Authority services.

Cryptomathic Signer is a remote signature solution and the main component of the QES infrastructure deployed with UBS. Signer offers centralised digital signature services, where users’ signing keys are protected using Thales e-Security n-Shield hardware with EAL 4+ certification.

SwissSign, a Certificate Authority (CA) provider in Switzerland, collaborated with Cryptomathic to deliver the complete QES solution. The company delivers the Qualified Certificates in accordance with Swiss signature law (ZertES) and EU regulations (eIDAS). Other components include the OCSP services, certificate management and Qualified Time Stamping services.