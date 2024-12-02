Crown Agents Bank selected by Cambridge Global Payments for Asia and Africa payments

The partnership allows Cambridge to expand its global banking footprint to facilitate payments across emerging and frontier markets in APAC and Africa.

Changing socio-economic dynamics and an increasing prevalence of digital technology are impacting trade and the way organisations do business overseas. A recent Crown Agents Bank study found that in the wake of Brexit, almost two-thirds of UK companies have outreach and expanding plans into Africa alone. CAB’s service established network and local expertise spanning across 200 years of history allows it to offer deep liquidity and last-mile termination across 400 currency pairs, as the press release says.