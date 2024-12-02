Crown Agents Bank achieves B Corp certification

B Corp is regarded as one of the most rigorous and comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, requiring ongoing evidence of a commitment to real business change. The process puts the responsibility on organisations to be more transparent in their ESG progress and take accountability for the impact of their business.











Elevating transparency and accountability in sustainable business practices

Crown Agents Bank has a UK banking license that moves money across 150 hard-to-reach markets. The certification demonstrates that the organisation meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and governance.

The UK-based bank is committed to social impact, collaborating with governments, NGOs, and international organisations to channel funds where needed. They are part of the B Corp movement, emphasising transparency and accountability, showcasing their dedication to sustainable and responsible business practices.

The certification is expected to bring significant positive impacts to Crown Agents Bank and its stakeholders:

Alignment with business and values: B Corp recognition enhances Crown Agents Bank's reputation as a socially responsible and environmentally conscious organisation. It evidences the fintech bank’s genuine commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices;

Increasing trust: The certification enhances credibility and trustworthiness among partners and collaborators that they’re engaging with a company that shares aligned values;

Importance in meeting regulatory requirements: B Corp aligns Crown Agents Bank with evolving regulations that demand greater transparency and sustainability in business operations.





Committed to sustainable progress

The bank’s officials view B Corp certification as a significant achievement, emphasising trust, transparency, and accountability, crucial in challenging global markets. This development highlights their dedication to sustainable practices, gaining trust from shareholders, investors, and the public, especially as a listed entity. Moving forward, they’re focused on continuous improvement in all areas of their operations, ensuring that B Corp remains tightly integrated and evolves within their broader ESG strategy.

Guided by its values, Crown Agents Bank integrates ESG risks and strategic goals into everything it does. It is also dedicated to several mission-driven economic communities. This includes the World Economic Forum New Champions, a community which brings like-minded enterprises to tackle global economic challenges.





What does Crown Agents Bank do?

Crown Agents Bank is a specialist FX and payments organisation which connects hard-to-reach markets to the global economy so that money can move where it’s needed. It works with a diverse client base of banks, fintechs, governments, central banks, and international development organisations to serve currencies across over 150 countries, providing transparency, security, and traceability to international money transfers within a highly regulated operating framework. It offers real-time, competitive pricing and a customisable user experience, underpinned by integrated data analytics.

The company benefits from having a UK banking license, bringing with it bank grade compliance, robust risk management, flexibility on products, and a recognition as partner of choice for blue-chip clients. It is also authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.