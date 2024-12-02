Crowdz partners with Wiserfunding





According to Peer-to-Peer Finance News, Wiserfunding’s AI solution delivers up to 95% of default prediction accuracy for Crowdz’ receivable financing investors. Therefore, Crowdz will use the tool as part of its proprietary credit assessment model, Smartscore, which assesses the probability of default, payment and soon also the probability of supply, environmental, social and governance, and reputational risk.

The product is made for SMEs with revenue between USD 654.300 and USD 261 million.