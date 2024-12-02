Crowd2Fund raises GBP 2 mln Series A funding round

Crowd2Fund launched in August 2014 and provides a variety of different products including equity crowdfunding, bonds, donation campaigns as well as others.

The latest product on offer from the platform is a revenue loan system that is based on providing finance to early stage companies through loan. Like other revenue-based finance platforms repayment will be made on financial performance rather than equity.

According to the platform the Series A investment attracted interest from a number of global family offices including some entrepreneurs based in China, the Middle East and Europe and has brought the market value to GBP 10 million.