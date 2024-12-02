Crossflow Payments signs deal with Maplin Electronics

The company reports that the three-year deal will give it the opportunity to fund GBP 360 million of SME payables.

The Maplin Electronics signing comes after Crossflow Payments announced it received a investment from Calibrate Management, an investor focused on early stage, high growth companies.

The investment comes as the business continues to scale its supply chain finance proposition, helping businesses optimize their working capital and strengthen their supply chain while allowing SME suppliers to access outstanding invoices.