Crosscard selects Know Your Customer to digitise corporate onboarding

Crosscard offers payment products that put a business in control of how, where and when they spend money within their business. The company holds an e-money licence offered by the Luxembourg-based CSSF and is a principal member of Mastercard.

By utilising both virtual and physical cards, Crosscard will be able to help organisations to manage budgets and control company expenses in one go.

The Know Your Customer back-end compliance platform provides Crosscard with a direct connection to official company registries, official document retrieval in real time, instant identification of Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) and diverse outreach tools for ID verification of clients’ shareholders to achieve a compliant onboarding experience for its European customers.