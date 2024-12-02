Cross River partners with Payment Approved

Payment Approved is a fintech that offers an easy access to end-to-end payment solutions for clients in the Money Service Business (“MSB”) sector, ecommerce businesses, and retailers, to provide businesses with broader payment options.

Cross River provides access to financial services through its API-based platform with robust regulatory compliance. Through this partnership with Payment Approved, Cross River’s payments and technology infrastructure will facilitate the disbursement of funds through its Push-to-Card capabilities on both the Visa and MasterCard networks. Cross River is also the sponsor bank, offering clearing accounts, FBO management, and merchant acquiring services to Payment Approved clients.

The Payment Approved platform enables clients to send and receive money, process payments, exchange currencies across borders, and track all movement through a digital ledger, powered by Cross River. Payment Approved’s clients include fintech platforms, ecommerce businesses, MSBs, and retailers, and the partnership will further empower these clients to take control of their funds by connecting every payment source through a unified channel.